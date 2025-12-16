The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sethdmichaels's avatar
sethdmichaels
4d

i have no idea what "beneath every performing flea a hot plate" means but i assume it's true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Lavery
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Daniel M. Lavery · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture