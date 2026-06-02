The Chatner

The Chatner

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Bertie's avatar
Bertie
8h

“She had the kind of walking that made benches become men.” https://www.notebook.bdmcclay.com/p/notes-on-metaphor

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Sarah S's avatar
Sarah S
2hEdited

I continue to be amazed by the breadth and depth of your writing, both your books and this Substack which is by far the best I’ve found. You remind me a lot of Sheila Heti, thinking and writing thoughts that would never occur to me but that are delightful and intriguing and a little unsettling.

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