May Queen:

Always capers at the front of the parade by herself

Almost no bounty to share, unless you count wreaths and flower crowns

Hope you like weaving garlands because sister that’s about all she’s good for

Maybe a bonfire if you’re lucky

It’s unlucky for her to carry anything herself, and you’d better believe she’s ready to milk that for all it’s worth

“The traditions must be kept alive”

Winter provisions all eaten but none of the crops have yet reached full height so dinner-wise you’re looking at rabbits and berries, at best for the next month

Plus you have to leave like a third of the rabbits and berries out for the aos sí too

“I said, ‘Pretty maiden, may I go with you,

Through the flowers to gather some May?’

The maid she replied, ‘My path it is here,

I pray you pursue your own way.’”

Walpurgis Night means culling

Blood must flow

Half the town still away on pilgrimage from April so it doesn’t even feel like a party

Any time you do get off work is spent scrubbing door frames and fence-gates anyway

Doesn’t go anywhere without like fifteen other girls dressed exactly like her

What does she even do, exactly?

Seems fake idk

I’m not a prude but there’s something a little unsettling about fertility rituals and group sex under like the full noon sunlight