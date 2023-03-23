Pine Cone Jam Preserves with Baby Pine Cones, Samsonov and Partners

Description:

“Pine cone jam has a pleasant taste that even children eat it with pleasure. On cold winter evenings together with tea this jam will improve your mood and give you the aroma of a pine forest, the smell of gum resin, the taste of honey and warm memories of the past summer. Jam from young pine cones will quickly restore strength, support immunity, replenish your body with valuable vitamins and micro-elements.”

Pros:

“This jam has [the] richness and viscosity of syrup”

“The pine cone preserves jar is always entirely filled with cones, unlike our competitors”

“Cones in jam are distinguished by their unusual softness and exquisite taste…not only tasty, but also good for you, as the syrup has absorbed all the benefits of milky ripe cones”

“Based on the old authentic Siberian recipe”

Cons:

“It arrived with jam everywhere”

Price: $32.49 for a 17-ounce jar

Rose Petal Jam, Les Confitures a l’Ancienne

Description:

“Made using the finest ingredients, this Fig Jam is delectable and will quickly become a staple in your kitchen. 100% natural with no artificial coloring agents, flavorings, or preservatives, you can rest assured that every spoonful contains only the wholesome goodness of nature, A delicate use of sugar lends to a beautiful, full flavored taste that is not too sweet. This classic flavor is well suited for pork or turkey dishes. You can also mix it in with a sausage stuffing for a Cornish hen or spread it on some Manchego.”

Pros:

“Use on toast but also in baking or as a topping”

“Rose petal jam 9.52 oz jar”

“I'm not sure if the petals are from the Damascene rose family…but from whatever 'family' they descend, this jam is a delight! I have purchased it several times with pleasure.”

Cons:

“‘Fig’ appears to be a typo — probably whoever was writing the description copied it from another product and made a few edits, but missed the word ‘fig.’ I also noticed that [it] referred to ‘serve with pork’ which would be true of fig jam, but wouldn't be a good idea for the more delicate Rose Petal Jam.”

“This product is actually JELLY, not JAM”

“You have to spread the jelly on your toast and then sit there and pick out all of the sticks and leaves before you can really eat it”

Price: $14.00 for a 10-ounce jar

Seedless redcurrant jam, Maison Dutriez

Description:

“Produced in Bar-Le-Duc, 200 kms East of Paris, this jam is a rare delicacy. The seeds are removed using a goose feather in order to keep the berries undamaged. Only 3 to 5 kilos of fruit can be processed per day by this labour-intensive method. The redcurrants are then dipped in a copper preserving pan containing boiling sugar syrup. The result is astonishing, an explosion of fresh redcurrant flavours, as though the fruit has has just been picked and added to the syrup.”

Pros:

“A rare and delicate jam”

“Redcurrants are deseeded with goose feathers”

“Alfred Hitchcock and Mary Queen of Scot’s favorite jam”

“Aromas of ripe red currants that explode in the mouth”

Cons:

“Bar-Le-Duc is often called the caviar of confitures…However, they lack the satisfying pop of caviar because the berries must be pierced in order to extract the seeds in the first place”

“People who are looking for something to eat with bread or pancakes for breakfast might be disappointed by Bar-Le-Duc’s lack of standalone flavor”

Price: €25.65 for 100g jar

Richness of Karelia PREMIUM Karelian Cloudberry Jam

Description:

“Karelian cloudberry, the royal berry, is incredibly useful for the skin thanks to vitamin E, contains many other vitamins for the prevention of colds and viral diseases. An interesting fact is that cloudberry has not only medicinal and beneficial properties, but also dietary, since the berry contains 5-6 percent glucose. You can enjoy this wonderful taste and aroma. The high content of potassium in berries helps in the treatment of pathologies of the cardiovascular system, for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. This tool has been tested by many people and really has a positive effect.”

Pros:

“Caffeine free”

Cons:

“Contains alcohol”

Price: $85.00 for 320g jar

Sea Buckthorn Berry Preserve Jam. Rare Exotic Northern European Berry Conserve

Description:

“A unique gift for those who seek undiscovered and exotic flavors! Indulge in this rare treat made from Northern Sea Buckthorn berries.”

Pros:

“Brand-new, unused, unopened”

“I had to try it”

“Great item and price”

“Very well made table” (??)

Cons:

“Ridiculously LONG shipping time”

Price: $29.99 for 330g jar

Strawberry Banana Jam — Tasty All-In-One Sandwich Condiment — Made the Old-Fashioned Way

Description:

“Smokey Mountain Honey House Strawberry-Banana Jam has a naturally sweet flavor created from nothing but the freshest picked strawberries and bananas combined with all natural spices. This jam is free of preservatives, high fructose corn syrups, and hydrogenated fats. Made simple and made the old fashioned way. This is a spread that you will feel satisfied about consuming or sharing/gifting to a friend or relative. This versatile specialty fruit jam will soon become a staple in your pantry.”

Pros:

“Delicious on crackers, on top of ice cream or even used as a glaze on your favorite meat”

“This is a one of a kind blend passed down through the generations”

“All-around”

Cons:

See below

Price: $999 [reduced from $1,002] for 16oz jar

My latest book, Dear Prudence is on sale April 4th. It's an anthology-slash-retrospective of my tenure as Slate’s advice columnist from 2016-2021. You can pre-order your copy here.