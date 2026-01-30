The Chatner

Jendi
8h

Barbara's voice sounds very much like a former friend of mine. (In our case, it was clear that we broke up because she was a homophobic Calvinist and I was becoming ever more gay, but it was oddly amicable for all that.) I will have to get this book because I miss her astringent wit.

In the first years of my own family estrangement, I did much more friend-courtship, which was coming from a place of "Will you be my mommy?" Now it happens more naturally and my problem is keeping up with people rather than seeking them out.

Citoyenne Kane
5h

It’s a really really good time in this world for a sympathetic portrayal of just such a character, and you’re a little bit of a miracle worker for getting us so close to her without getting us scratched, like we readers are divers in a shark cage, but minus the need for bravery and special equipment.

Incidentally, I’m re-reading Women’s Hotel, and it’s still an excellent time in this world for Katherine and Pauline and Ruth and Stephen and the rest. Somehow they comfort and strengthen me a lot, by showing that sometimes being a human is like _this_, flavors and ways of being that are barely ever explored in the Joseph Campbell big-protagonist stories.

I will have to think about charm. I don’t trust my own. It feels dishonest to try to impress someone I want to impress. I can only meet people when we’re washed up or in over our heads together, and it seems I can only use charm as a sort of good deed for cheering up a fellow down-and-out person. One day I do hope to have a friend who drives the big bus, just think of it!

All of which to say, thanks for the hors d’oeuvre and I can’t wait for more Barbara!

