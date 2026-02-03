The Chatner

Jane Hyde's avatar
Jane Hyde
3d

I once met a man who got a job as a valet to an English lord and what he told me would take pages but the main thing to know if you want to be one is that it's pronounced with a hard t, like mallet

Ron Hogan's avatar
Ron Hogan
3d

For the list of Happy Butlers: Dick Van Dyke in Fitzwilly, scrambling to prevent his employer from finding out that her family’s wealth ran out years ago.

