The "Saint Francis Prayer" For Haters And The Spiritually Allergic

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.1
Where there is hatred, let me bring love.2
Where there is offense, let me bring pardon.3
Where there is discord, let me bring harmony.4
Where there is error, let me bring truth.5
Where there is doubt, let me bring faith.6
Where there is despair, let me bring hope.7
Where there is darkness, let me bring your light.8
Where there is sadness, let me bring joy.9
Lord, let me not seek as much to be consoled as to console,10
to be understood as to understand,11
to be loved as to love,12
for it is in giving that one receives,13
it is in self-forgetting that one finds,14
it is in pardoning that one is pardoned,15
it is in dying that one awakens to eternal life.16
I know he didn’t write it, by the way, you don’t have to say anything about that.
Oh, well!!! Congratulations on transcending hate, good for you! Thank you so much for inventing love and sharing it with the rest of the class!!
Oh, was that you, who brought the spirit of forgiveness round? Thank you! We were so wrong, thanks for forgiving us, Francis!!
The hits just keep on coming and they do not stop coming! Thanks for all the harmony, Francis! Thanks for bringing polyphony to Europe like a hundred years early, with your harmoniousness!
What would we do without Francis!!! Without Francis to point out all of our errors! Thanks for asking God to make you so helpful! Thanks so much for your great prayer, where God just makes you king bitch of fixing shit all the time, what a great idea, because everyone else is so full of shadows and error and just straight wrong up and down! Thanks for your great prayer about what a piece of shit we all have to be so you can stand out a little better, Francis!!
Thank you for noticing I was experiencing doubts! And thank you double for reminding me that maybe I should just have some more faith! Let me just go ahead and pin all of my hopes on that!
So helpful!! Francis!!!
Thank you for bringing some light around here! Wow, it’s like the allegory of the cave in here now! Wow, are those forms?
Thank you so much for externalizing sadness, Francis!!! Thank you so much for this neat prayer that finds so many different ways to distinguish between how unbelievably fantastic God is making you and what a swamp hog the rest of us are! Please bring us a crumb of smiling!
DON’T FUCKING CONSOLE ME FRANCIS
Okay, for example, do you understand how much I fucking hate you?
<3 <3 <3
Great moral lesson thank you!!!
Hope you find everything you’re looking for then! Why not start now! Start finding things now so you can forget yourself and then let us know how that goes!
What a list! What a great list! You’ve given us so much to think about, Francis, really great points all of them, and we’re just so grateful to you for all your truth and light and how you forgave all our shadows, really helped us out there, you and God, what a fun little team you two make, and everybody’s so lucky to have you around. Thanks Francis! You can probably start to wrap this up, because you’ve sown so much light we’re probably sorted out light-wise for good!
Well I hope you wake up bright and early tomorrow, then, Francis!!!
