I need milk I need MILK you son of a bitch ill kill you

there’s something there that’s something let me see it you damn rascal you’re not going to con me

good good yes this is milk i’m fine

this is too much MILK oh god it’s a milk torrent what is the sam hell matter with you i’m going to drown

WHERES MY GODDAMN MILK YOU HORSE THIEF

good good yes this is milk good

god i’m tired

BUT NOT TOO TIRED FOR MY MILK YOU BRING THAT BACK

ah i’m so sleepy 🥱 there’s not a thing in the world i need right now. the whole world is my brother. whats my milk is your milk

I WASNT TIRED YOU HOG RASCAL YOU CHIMNEY THIEF YOU GIVE ME BACK WHATS MINE

okay 😍 i can fall asleep literally anywhere now

