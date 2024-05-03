I need milk I need MILK you son of a bitch ill kill you
there’s something there that’s something let me see it you damn rascal you’re not going to con me
good good yes this is milk i’m fine
this is too much MILK oh god it’s a milk torrent what is the sam hell matter with you i’m going to drown
WHERES MY GODDAMN MILK YOU HORSE THIEF
good good yes this is milk good
god i’m tired
BUT NOT TOO TIRED FOR MY MILK YOU BRING THAT BACK
ah i’m so sleepy 🥱 there’s not a thing in the world i need right now. the whole world is my brother. whats my milk is your milk
I WASNT TIRED YOU HOG RASCAL YOU CHIMNEY THIEF YOU GIVE ME BACK WHATS MINE
okay 😍 i can fall asleep literally anywhere now
Very taken with this thing where the intensifier phrase misses its cue and dashes onstage a tad late interrupting the clause in progress ("what is the sam hell matter with you"). Truly nobody is playing with the genre of folksiness like you are
Wow, my baby didn’t start to call me a hog rascal until he was well into two months old. Rocco is a fast learner!