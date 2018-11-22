Things I Have Mistaken For Forward Momentum In My Personal Life Between The Years 1998-Present

Typing ostentatiously loudly in public places like campus libraries or coffee shops when I realize I haven’t typed anything, just scrolled for the last 45 minutes

Abruptly and without reason saying “No” to something I actually wanted to go to or participate in because I felt like I hadn’t been setting enough boundaries lately, whatever that means, and as if by simply increasing the quantities of “No”s in my life I could actually start managing my time differently

Ignoring something important

Leaning forward in the driver’s seat so I can “see farther” down the road

Opening a Google Document and typing “To-Do” and today’s date in bold

Setting up voicemail transcript so I can briefly scan a paragraph full of _______s before hitting “delete” after two weeks anyways

Getting dumped

Finding a piece of previously-unaccounted-for nicotine gum in between the seats of my car

Finding a salvageable chapstick in the dryer

Drinking a glass of water and feeling marginally virtuous

Reading a recipe for making bread and thinking about making bread

Cracking my knuckles

Throwing away all the old punch cards in my wallet

Problem going away on its own

If it rains after a long period of not raining, or if it snowed while I was asleep

Running one (1) errand

Finishing picking at something (hangnail, shameful shoulder zit, thin plastic backing on front of credit card, nail polish)

Switching all the nicknames in my contacts list to regular names

Talking to someone attractive

Thinking about someone else who seems to have a lot of forward momentum

Forgetting to refill a prescription for long enough that I’ve essentially already made it through the withdrawal cycle and might as well just have a new kind of life now

Receiving mild, unsolicited gossip about a third party (“I’m Hedda Hopper, but upscale and friends with more communists”)

Throwing away old condiments

Clearing my browser history, but specifically of time-wasting sites I plan on never visiting again, mostly superniche tumblrs and recipe aggregators, but only the ones where I’ve already memorized the URLs

Throwing away mail I should absolutely be opening