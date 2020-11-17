What's Good About Les raboteurs de parquet

It’s the art with the floor in it
What’s good of it is:
good big men triangles
careful good
stretching good
little French balconies like at Mimi’s restaurants, little balconies too small for people but good for looking, breakfast-sized furniture
good morning time
early enough to feel brisk, not so early to feel asleep
good like a long cat of a tired length
art is big peaceful yawn
sloughing
I would like a big apartment like this one
bodies are for straight lines heads are for tilting in gentle conversation
feels homosexual (male)
floor makes wood confetti with scraping
reminds me to do posture stretches
nice house
nice house
looks like a nice house
house looks nice
lunch is coming later with a jug
when I look at it I’m another triangle, scraping opposite
when I look at it it’s my house, I’m resting
when I look at it I’m the boss, saying looks good in here, things are looking good
things are looking good here
