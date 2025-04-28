The Chatner

Daniel Lavery
We can still talk about power, it just has to be something new -- the power of margins, the power of page breaks...the power of the table of contents...

Caz Morley
I very much agree with this and, although this isn't exactly what you're saying, it's at least adjacent: it reminds me of an essay written by Scottish playwright Anthony Neilson, which is about plays (but obvs every time he says plays you can substitute this with novels or short stories, or literature in general, without disturbing the intent):

'The most depressing response I encounter when I'm chatting someone up and I ask them if they ever go to the theatre is this: "I should go but I don't." That emphatic "should" tells you all you need to know. Imagine it in other contexts: "I should play Grand Theft Auto"; "I should watch Strictly Come Dancing." That "should" tells you that people see theatre-going not as entertainment but as self-improvement, and the critical/ academic establishment have to take some blame for that.

Many critics still believe theatre has a quasi-educational/political role; that a play posits an argument that the playwright then proves or disproves. It is in a critic's interest to propagate this idea because it makes criticism easier; one can agree or disagree with what they perceive to be the author's conclusion. It is not that a play cannot be quasi-educational, or even overtly political - just that debate should organically arise out of narrative. But this reductive notion persists and has infected playwriting root and branch.'

Personally I'm very happy reading Wodehouse, who, I expect, nobody would describe as delivering 'powerful storytelling'. Or my very favourite novelist, Anthony Burgess (do I have a thing for Anthonys??), who often gets characterised as a B-list author. He would never have won a Nobel prize but he's so fun. The linguistic verve, the daring, the unpredictability....

Having said all of this, it's a great thing when you're reading a book on public transport and you find yourself next to or maybe opposite someone doing the same. A kinship is there, even if you don't exchange so much as a nod.

