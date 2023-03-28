Previously in Mr. Wilson coverage: “He carries a monastery with him; the fat and peaceful abbot without, the community existing out-of-time within, the peacefulness of ever-moving feet, the aimlessness of the labyrinth, the quiet pleasure in the unintended nugget of discovery left upon the floor.”

Classic

It is morning and he wants to go outside

It is evening and he wants to be lifted onto the bed

It is morning and he wants to be fed breakfast

It is evening and he wants to be fed dinner

It is late at night and he is thirsty, but does not want to be carried from the bed to his water dish; he wants his dish brought to him and placed just below his nose while he slowly considers the possibility of drinking from it

He has gotten trapped in the kitchen (foiled by the half-stair he can easily walk up but cannot walk down) and requires immediate evacuation by air

He has gotten trapped in the bathroom (foiled by the half-stair he can easily walk up but cannot walk down) and requires immediate evacuation by air

He has gotten trapped in the kitchen (foiled by the half-stair he can easily walk up but cannot walk down) but is not ready to leave; he wants me to come and do something in the kitchen while he finishes snuffling around the floor

Gogo and Bon-Bon are playing at a distance he considers impertinent or disrespectful