The Chatner is a literary periodical written by Daniel M. Lavery, featuring both essays and fiction concerning manners, resentment, the variety of affects available during everyday acts of self-replication (one can simply do the dishes or one can do the dishes at someone else), the advantages to being misunderstood, maladaptive transmasculine coping strategies, and mealtime-specific rudenesses.

The Chatner publishes 3-4 times a week. Updates to the inaugural fiction series, Hotel Dull, Food Indifferent, a retelling of pivotal scenes from Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca set entirely during mealtime, will be sent to paid subscribers every Friday throughout the summer. Upcoming fiction series, in both written and audio format, will also be published on Fridays. Paid subscribers will also be able to join ongoing open threads, as well as submit requests for future series and essay subjects.

Free subscribers will receive issues on forgotten bestsellers like Nat Ferber’s I Found Out: A Confidential Chronicle of the ‘Twenties, the history of dining etiquette, occasional Biblical exegesis, Untitled Goose Game, American evangelical cultures, and more.

Daniel M. Lavery co-founded The Toast, a daily literary humor site he also co-edited from 2013-2016. It was mostly read by gay archivists and the sort of people who buy “science-fiction paperbacks that some used bookstores put out on the street in big pressboard carts, the kind with drawings of women in long white robes standing in front of a horizon with two or three moons on the cover.” He served as the Dear Prudence advice columnist at Slate from 2016-2021, and is the author of the New York Times bestseller Texts From Jane Eyre, as well as The Merry Spinster and Something That May Shock and Discredit You. The Chatner began as “The Shatner Chatner” back in 2017, and the complete archives are still available here.