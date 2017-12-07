The Chatner
Upcoming Events Listed In Old Issues Of "The Ladder," In Order Of How Badly I Wish I Could …
"Another 'Battle of the Sexes' with the Mattachine Society tonight. Ho-hum."
Daniel Lavery
May 7
Things I've Said To My Dogs That Could Double As Lines From A Tightly-Wound Woman In A Tenn…
Daniel Lavery
May 5
Not Yet Grizzled – Still A Sea Captain
Daniel Lavery
May 4
Finally, A Perfect Tarot Deck
Horse again.
Daniel Lavery
Apr 30
WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK
IT'S HERE AND IT'S ENOUGH SO YOU MIGHT AS WELL GET WHAT YOU NEED
Daniel Lavery
Apr 29
Why You Should Consider Second Dog
Have you considered the possibility of second dog?
Daniel Lavery
Apr 28
Point/Counterpoint: Celebrate The Good News Of The Crab
The manner of the crab is crabwise and the direction of crabwise is here!
Daniel Lavery
Apr 23
StrengthsFinder 2.5
Daniel Lavery
Apr 21
New Seasonal Allergies Just Dropped
Daniel Lavery
Apr 20
Hi, Thirsty – I'm God
Daniel Lavery
Apr 15
BCC Everyone: Please Take A Moment To Sign This Important Pledge Promising You're Not Mad A…
Daniel Lavery
Apr 9
Against Timarchus
"I have nothing against sluts! I just don't want any of you to confuse this slut for one of us."
Daniel Lavery
Apr 8
