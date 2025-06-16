The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mika's avatar
Mika
14h

i was obsessed with this series tysm for the repost

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
st's avatar
st
18h

What, not the "hair BACKWARDS!" bit? That's my favorite one!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel M. Lavery
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture