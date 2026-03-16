The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jakob Cordes's avatar
Jakob Cordes
15h

After reading this, I returned to "Let me save you some time" which I read in 2022, and then decided to put out of my mind for four years as another Piece of Advice for Trans People Which I Am Not. But three weeks ago I did decide to transition and I'm realizing now that the way I've decided to (inject myself with estrogen and inform everyone except my boyfriend after the fact) was definitely influenced by your writing. Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Lavery
Holly P's avatar
Holly P
15h

You got married as a bit? That's commitment and I love it

Reply
Share
4 replies by Daniel Lavery and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel M. Lavery · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture