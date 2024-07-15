Previously in this series: Emma, parts I and II.

MR WOODHOUSE [weeping a little]: You’ve drawn her outside and that’s where all the weather lives

EMMA: Oh but Papa I’ve drawn her outside on a nice summer’s day —

MR WOODHOUSE: That doesn’t matter — now the weather knows where she is —

ISABELLA: And does no one ever visit you, poor little Papa in his lonesome treehouse?

MR WOODHOUSE: No. No one ever does

ISABELLA: Not even Miss Taylor, who was always your dearest friend, and wrapped her vines around the roots of your great oaken heart?

MR WOODHOUSE: No. A witch took her. Now she lives in a tower by the sea and has no hair, and no power of speech at all, and I never see her

EMMA: Papa, we have seen her every day since her wedding to Mr Weston…She comes to see us every afternoon

MR WOODHOUSE: No. A witch took her. And a thousand toads stand jealous guard over her sleep a’night, so she cannot get out. She is gone from us and she cannot get out

EMMA: Papa, Miss Taylor is in the house even now! — If you look to your left you will see that she is sitting and playing cards with you

MR WOODHOUSE: It is only a trick of the witch. She is gone, and I am so small and so alone