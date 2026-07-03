The Chatner

The Chatner

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Liz Woodbury's avatar
Liz Woodbury
1d

I loved this book, even though I am the exact same age as Barbara and I kept thinking she was *old* old, like 80 years old. In my experience, people my age think of themselves as middle-aged (not old), even though that implies a nearly impossible lifespan. We're Gen X, not Boomers! But I totally believed in Barbara anyway and would happily have read 300 more pages about her.

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1 reply by Daniel Lavery
Caeden's avatar
Caeden
2d

This book of yours is my favorite book I’ve read in ages and I just had to tell you!! 🥰

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