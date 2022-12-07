I’ve been getting occasional updates on celebrity estate sales and silver auctions from 1st Dibs ever since I wrote about the Gore Vidal walnut desk this fall. While I didn’t sign up for these updates, they are without question the highest-quality spam messages I’ve ever received in my life. Having recently decided to stop fighting spam messages, resigning myself to having to screen and delete multiple calls, texts, and emails every day from various ghosts, my only request now is that they all rise to the same caliber as this one:

Hello Daniel,

How are you? I just received this spectacular collection of important English silver for private sale and thought you might like to see it. Many of the pieces have important and well-documented provenance. Also, these impressive pieces would make wonderful gifts or great additions to your own table.

[Link to ‘Important English Silver Collection’]

Can I tell you more about any of the wonderful pieces in this collection?

Warm Regards,

Catherine

If you’d like me to stop sending you emails, please click here.