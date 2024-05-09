Jane Austen's Persuasion
Papa says the best thing for my health is to sit near a baronet, at this time of year
SIR WALTER: aging treatments for daughters
daughters look older than fathers
why are my daughters so old
Sir Walter Elliot handsome reverse aging normal
Second book about Sir Walter Elliot
how to spend less money on same amount of nice things as before
where does money come from
find money for handsome baronets
money for handsomeness
LADY RUSSELL: I’m afraid you’re going to have to spend a little less money
SIR ELLIOT: What if we move away?
LADY RUSSELL: Move away?
SIR ELLIOT: Yes, move away. All my bills come here, to my home. But what if we didn’t live here anymore?
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Then the bills would have nowhere to go…!
SIR ELLIOT: There must be hundreds of people who would pay to live here. I don’t want to know anything about them. The very idea disgusts me
MRS. CLAY: If you don’t mind my saying so, sir, that’s a very handsome idea, befitting a man of your elegant proportions, and noble calves.
LADY RUSSELL: Don’t you have children waiting for you at home, Mrs. Clay? I’m sure they must miss you very much
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Not at all. Worst thing for children, at this early time in life, to see their mother. Fills them with agita
MRS. CLAY [a little tearful]: Papa says the best thing for my health is to sit near a baronet, at this time of year
SIR ELLIOT: Ruins the complexion, the agita does. I don’t know why we’re talking about children anyway. I think we should move to Bath
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Bath is perfect. We’ve never had any problems there