Previously in this series: Mansfield Park and Sense & Sensibility.

SIR WALTER: aging treatments for daughters

daughters look older than fathers

why are my daughters so old

Sir Walter Elliot handsome reverse aging normal

Second book about Sir Walter Elliot

how to spend less money on same amount of nice things as before

where does money come from

find money for handsome baronets

money for handsomeness

LADY RUSSELL: I’m afraid you’re going to have to spend a little less money

SIR ELLIOT: What if we move away?

LADY RUSSELL: Move away?

SIR ELLIOT: Yes, move away. All my bills come here, to my home. But what if we didn’t live here anymore?

ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Then the bills would have nowhere to go…!

SIR ELLIOT: There must be hundreds of people who would pay to live here. I don’t want to know anything about them. The very idea disgusts me

MRS. CLAY: If you don’t mind my saying so, sir, that’s a very handsome idea, befitting a man of your elegant proportions, and noble calves.

LADY RUSSELL: Don’t you have children waiting for you at home, Mrs. Clay? I’m sure they must miss you very much

ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Not at all. Worst thing for children, at this early time in life, to see their mother. Fills them with agita

MRS. CLAY [a little tearful]: Papa says the best thing for my health is to sit near a baronet, at this time of year

SIR ELLIOT: Ruins the complexion, the agita does. I don’t know why we’re talking about children anyway. I think we should move to Bath

ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Bath is perfect. We’ve never had any problems there