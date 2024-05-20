Previously: Persuasion, parts I and II.

LOUISA MUSGROVE: I’m just like you and always have been

CAPTAIN WENTWORTH: I hope you will always be steadfast, and that you will teach your sister to be firm…like this hazelnut here

LOUISA MUSGROVE: Captain Wentworth says Lyme is beautiful this time of year and that a woman should hold fast to the courage of her convictions

so frankly unless I can use the carriage to visit Lyme — a decision I have already made — you are asking me to live according to a totally unacceptable ethical compromise

MRS. MUSGROVE: Well, if that’s what you’d like to do, of course you can take the carriage

but there’s not going to be anyone there

I still think it makes more sense to wait until the summer to visit the ocean

LOUISA MUSGROVE: the fact that no one is going to be there only strengthens my point

it’s the right thing to do, Mother, and in your own heart you must know it

CAPTAIN WENTWORTH: Allow me to introduce my dear friend Captain Benwick

— He lost his fiancée Fanny Harville last summer, and has retreated here to mourn

ANNE ELLIOT [to herself]: I’ll bet he’s not as sad as I am

nor as old

I’m the saddest and oldest creature that ever crawled out of a sea-cave

CAPTAIN WENTWORTH: He is twenty-seven, just like you, Anne

I think you might even have the same birthday

ANNE ELLIOT [to herself]: well he’s younger in unhappiness

I’ve been sadder for longer which makes me spiritually older than him

and all men are young

being a man takes six years off your age at least