Lily and Grace and I just had a baby yesterday! His name is Rocco and he is terrific. By far the smallest guy I’ve ever met. If you’ve got any baby advice you think we could use, please do feel very free to share it, since this is a first for all three of us.

They give your baby a free little hat when you have a baby in the hospital, you know. But the hat doesn’t like to stay on.

He’s a wonderful little yellow lump of butter. I’m very glad to get to know him, almost more glad than I can say. It is very hard to lose family, and it is very beautiful to gain family. One doesn’t cancel out the other, but it is nevertheless so good to receive. I hope you are all made as happy as you can possibly bear this week, and I’ll be back to talk more about Mansfield Park soon.