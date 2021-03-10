Maybe This Will Just Get It All Out Of My System: Warhammer Warscrolls For Orson Welles and Gore Vidal

Previously, in a series that’s rapidly growing out of hand:

How I Believe Various Characters From HBO’s “The Sopranos” Would React If I Tried To Teach Them The Rules Of Warhammer (“This is perverse. It’s anti-Catholic. You’ll bring forces into your home, all kinds of forces.”)

Gore Vidal and Orson Welles Play Warhammer (ORSON [impatiently]: Anybody can hold an objective with a pair of Giant Cave Squigs and a Bad Moon Rising, just as anybody can make a movie with a pair of scissors and a two-inch lens. A long-playing full shot, that’s something only a man and a director can do. You’ve got to measure for movement from the center of the base, Gore, not from any damn point on the model closest to hand. Anchor the movement to something real. That’s the difference between a battle and a couple of grown men waving figurines about.)

Now you can play at home with your very own Gore Vidal (Order Hero) and Orson Welles (Chaos Wizard) miniatures! Watch them linger over lunch, each assuming the other will get the bill! See them take shots at one another’s educational backgrounds in the paper of record! Thrill at the collision of their unwieldy egos! Hours of fun for the indoor child, and all indoor children at heart.