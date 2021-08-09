Point: Look at that. I want it
Counterpoint: But there’s so much food at home that you hate
Point: It makes good for my eyes to look at it. Want it
Counterpoint: Think of all the terrible bad food, the little squeezed grains, the little globs, and make them
Point: I want this now
Counterpoint: No….instead go all the way home and do a bunch of work so you can eat something worse in an hour
Point: I want good, soft, available, now, grasping, friends at table, nice and good, helping, society, flow of day, good city direction, clock full of yes in it
Counterpoint: You have so many responsibilities in the fridge. You made the promise to the bad hard meals of the future.
Point: The fridge is not here
Counterpoint: Think of the fridge, carry it always with you for calculating and saying goodbye to lunch. Go home and put the work into the bad things for your food
Point: I hate the fridge. He is full of work for me and bad rubbish. He is a big cold mouth full of brown spots and his everything is no good.
Counterpoint: You put the ruin in him
Point: No!!!!
Counterpoint: Think of all the horrible food you bought to spoil today. The fridge is brimmed up with presents you wrapped for your wrongmouth. Now it is is the birthday of time’s intention. Open it.
Point: The fridge holds the bad secrets inside to spoil at me. I don’t LIKE IT
Counterpoint: Then why did you buy them
Point: Everything was different then. They were not bad yet. They are spoiled fish hearts now, and no good for the hunger a body makes.
Counterpoint: The fridge is full of lopsided children looking mommleward to you and the choices of your head. Everything in the fridge is sour and there’s so much of it.
Point: I want to stay here
Counterpoint: You cannot be here. There is the cold tower full of responsibility to think of
Point: Please, I hate it. I froze my wrongs
Counterpoint: Yes, fridge is bad. But fridge is here, and yours, and must.
Point: Fridge
Counterpoint: Yes, fridge
[Image via]
|55
|4
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.