The Chatner

Tuesday Open Thread

Daniel LaveryMar 17, 2020Comment 156

It’s Grace’s birthday! And she’s still sick! And I’m….not not sick. I’m not writing anything today, and giving up on the idea that I’m going to clean the house/get really good at pushups/whatever else. “Tell people to send me nudes, if they want to,” Grace says wanly from her side of the bed. “That’s all that’s keeping me going.” She’s already seen me naked, so I don’t count. (I love you all! How are you doing today? What are you watching? I’m trying to find a copy of the ‘31 Dirigible and having absolutely no luck.)

