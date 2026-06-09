The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucy Fox-Boots's avatar
Lucy Fox-Boots
7h

Scarecrow Video in Seattle rents DVDs out around the country and it looks like they have 2 copies of Raise the Red Lantern, fwiw!

(Thank you for this delightful piece!)

Reply
Share
pan ellington.'s avatar
pan ellington.
9h

a delight to read this cloudy tuesday morn!

goodness

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel M. Lavery · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture