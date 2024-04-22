Previously: Mansfield Park, Part I. “She looks like she’s never had a glass of milk in her LIFE.”

Mansfield Park, Part II. MARY CRAWFORD [Weeping with fury]: I don’t even know what a church is, Edmund

EDMUND: I must oppose this play in the strongest possible terms. Sir Thomas would not approve it…You might as well call it “I don’t love my fiancé, Mr. Rushworth, at all.”

MARIA BERTRAM: But I don’t love my fiancé, Mr. Rushworth, at all

JULIA BERTRAM: Yes, nobody loves him, I don’t think

EDMUND: I’m not accusing anybody of loving Mr. Rushworth. I would cheerfully ride over him with my horse, if it came to that. Mrs. Norris, don’t you agree my father ought to be consulted before turning the house into a theater…?

MRS. NORRIS [Shoving loose buttons and sewing-needles into her pockets]: I NEED more BUTTONS

EDMUND: Mother, help me out here

LADY BERTRAM [bolting upright from a dead sleep on the couch]: Yes…Don’t do anything wrong, obviously. But as long as you’re all doing the right thing, keep at it. Well done.

MARY CRAWFORD: Knock knock it’s me! Fanny, hi…Can you pretend to be Edmund for like five minutes so I can practice our love scenes in the play? I just know we’re going to be good friends, because I’m going to force it, even if it kills us both.

EDMUND: Knock knock it’s me! Fanny, can you pretend to be Mary Crawford for like five minutes…?

MARY CRAWFORD: Edmund, hi! We were just practicing heterosexuality. Thank God you’re here so we don’t have to do that anymore

FANNY: Oh! Is that what female friendship is?

Because I really hate it, if so

EDMUND: No but that’s so crazy because I was just going to ask Fanny to practice heterosexuality with ME

MARY CRAWFORD: No that’s perfect, because she’s not really a girl but she’s definitely not a man, either. She’s like…a universal cousin. Like if Cousin were a sex

EDMUND: Oh, absolutely

FANNY: If this is what heterosexuality is I don’t think I’m crazy about that either

SIR THOMAS: Fanny! It’s so good to see you!

FANNY: I don’t understand

SIR THOMAS: I missed you! You’re looking so well these days!

FANNY: I’m not sure what this is about, but I’m very sorry, and I’ll never do it again

FANNY PRICE: How to stop women from being friends with you

No women friends only brothers

How to stop men from talking to you

Stop uncle from knowing you are home

Become invisible to uncles

How to win brothers and influence cousins

EDMUND: Sir, I want you to know that none of this was Fanny’s idea. She’s not to blame for any part of it

SIR THOMAS: Listen, no one is accusing Fanny of having an idea

MR. RUSHWORTH: What is Henry, five ten? How can anyone take him seriously, height like that. It’s not a serious height for a man to be

[The family has gathered around the dinner table and are eating in silence.]

MRS. NORRIS [brightly]: I stopped a child from having lunch today

MR. RUSHWORTH: What is he, five nine? Five eight? That’s a tradesman’s height. That’s tall enough to work in a shop. He’s like a little doll, to me. Physically I don’t even see how he could sleep with Maria even if he wanted to. He’d have to climb up a big ladder. So I’m not worried

MRS. NORRIS: This was a good visit! I got, like…six eggs, wheel of cheese…a big thing of dirt to take home for my own garden…Fanny you can carry my dirt. It was a present

EDMUND: By the way, if you were to ask my father what he thinks of you now, you would undoubtedly hear some compliments on your body

FANNY: How do I not hear that?

EDMUND: I don’t really know what to tell you, Fanny. If you get uncomfortable hearing that your uncle thinks you’re attractive now, you’re going to have an awfully tough time with adult life

MARY CRAWFORD: In my experience that’s mostly what being a woman is, is attention from uncles. It’s basically fine

MARIA BERTRAM: …to love and to cherish, to honor and obey, as long as we both shall live, et cetera. I’m bringing my sister with us on our honeymoon by the way. Her name is already on all the reservations so I really don’t think you should try to make a thing about it

HENRY CRAWFORD: Who is Fanny Price brother

What is Navy where is ocean

What are brothers why do girls love them

How to become Fanny Price’s brother

How to force a woman to accept presents & attention

Use brothers to make sisters like you

Pervert family relations to get what you want how to

How to make women unhappy and like you same time

[Image via]