Previously: Mansfield Park, Part I. “She looks like she’s never had a glass of milk in her LIFE.”

Mansfield Park, Part II. MARY CRAWFORD [Weeping with fury]: I don’t even know what a church is, Edmund

Mansfield Park, Part III. “How to win brothers and influence cousins”

MARY CRAWFORD: DO let me give you a present

I want to see you looking your best at the ball!!

this is my box of necklaces with no ulterior motives…see anything you like in here?

FANNY PRICE: oh I couldn’t

I really couldn’t

it’s too much — everything is too much —

MARY CRAWFORD: please! this is my least favorite box of necklaces

you would be doing me an enormous favor

you’re basically rescuing an old forgotten scrap of metal from the garbage. by the way NONE of these necklaces carry anything like a binding psychosexual obligation that destroy your sense of privacy or ruin your ability to sleep

FANNY PRICE: this plain gold one is nice

MARY CRAWFORD: MY BROTHER BOUGHT IT FOR MY THROAT BEFORE HE KNEW YOUR THROAT EXISTED BUT NOW IT WILL LIVE ON YOUR THROAT WE ARE THROAT SISTERS NOW