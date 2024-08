Previously in this series: Emma, Part IV. Parts I, II, and III.

MR WOODHOUSE: My secret? When the fire is too hot? I simply move my chair a little further back — thusly — and then you see I am further from the fire as a result

Also I think Emma’s best friend must be Jane Fairfax. Because they are two women who have met

MISS BATES [Kicking down the door]: H…