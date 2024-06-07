Previously: Jane Austen’s Persuasion, parts I, II, III, and IV.

ANNE: Like I said, I’m going to see an old school friend, Mrs Smith

ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Doesn’t she live in a BATHTUB

ANNE: She is ill, and poor. She makes a living selling geegaws

SIR WALTER: Selling what

ANNE: Gimcracks

ELIZABETH ELLIOT: selling WHAT

ANNE: whatnots. Curios. You know

Doodads

ADMIRAL CROFT: where to take wife in Bath

socially appropriate to take walks with wife in city

socially appropriate to take walks with wife in city Bath

legal to spend time with wife?

can wives and husbands be friends in England

wife is right wife is nice

why do women have so many names

can all women be named Sophy

how many Sophys are there

where is my wife