Jane Austen's Persuasion, Part V
Previously: Jane Austen’s Persuasion, parts I, II, III, and IV.
ANNE: Like I said, I’m going to see an old school friend, Mrs Smith
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Doesn’t she live in a BATHTUB
ANNE: She is ill, and poor. She makes a living selling geegaws
SIR WALTER: Selling what
ANNE: Gimcracks
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: selling WHAT
ANNE: whatnots. Curios. You know
Doodads
ADMIRAL CROFT: where to take wife in Bath
socially appropriate to take walks with wife in city
socially appropriate to take walks with wife in city Bath
legal to spend time with wife?
can wives and husbands be friends in England
wife is right wife is nice
why do women have so many names
can all women be named Sophy
how many Sophys are there
where is my wife