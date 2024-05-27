In honor of Memorial Day weekend, but even more in honor of our family’s last-minute removal to Michigan from Brooklyn after an unexpected rent increase, The Chatner is offering a special 20% off deal for the next year to anyone who becomes a paying subscriber this week. This week we’re off to the Midwest to retrench…just like Sir Walter Elliot in Bath. (Synergy!)
Previously in this series: Persuasion, parts I, II, and III.
ADMIRAL CROFT [Whinnying like a pony]: WHAT’S THIS I HEAR ABOUT YOUNG WENTWORTH GOING AROUND CONCUSSING LADIES ON THE STREET
Also Sense & Sensibility and Mansfield Park.
MARY MUSGROVE:
Dear Anne:
Having fine time in Lyme
Louisa not dead after all
I am allowed to eat dinner first because no one in town has a more important father than me
Previously I had to eat dinner second because Mrs. Harville thought Mrs. Musgrove had the most important father but once we cleared that up I was happy to forgive her
By the way nobody here has a crush on you
Love,
Mary
SIR WALTER: Is it just me or is Anne finally looking right these days?
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: No she’s finally looking right to me
SIR WALTER: Do you think her bloom is back?
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: oh her bloom is absoLUTEly back
SIR WALTER: Restored bloom, yes?
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: that is the FIRST thing I said to myself when she arrived
her bloom is absolutely restored
SIR WALTER: I think she’s ready to see the furniture
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Oh, do you think so?
SIR WALTER: I wasn’t sure before but she really looks good these days
I think it’s safe
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Because we both made a promise that nobody unattractive would ever get a chance to see the Elliot furniture in Bath
new house new rules, we said
SIR WALTER: I remember
and if she looked like she did last year I wouldn’t show her so much as a fork
but anyone who recovers her bloom at forty deserves a chance to see our sofas and chesterfields and so on
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Is Anne forty?
SIR WALTER: Isn’t she?
well if she isn’t now, she certainly was this time last year
SIR WALTER: OH and we’re good friends with Mr Elliot now
it turns out he only married his first wife instead of Elizabeth because she was beautiful and rich and in love with him
so all is forgiven
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: well all is something, anyhow
MRS. CLAY: Isn’t it WONDERFUL how HANDSOME and FORGIVEN everybody is
SIR WALTER: I’m heading out to the High Street so I can rank the faces of passersby in order from passably handsome to intolerable
Send a horse after me if anyone I’m related to comes by the house
but otherwise I’m not to be disturbed
ANNE: Do you remember when you used to be a landowner
SIR WALTER: A what? Anne, I already told you that I find your new face entirely acceptable, don’t fish for compliments
If you need something to do, why don’t you write to Mary and remind her to do something about her nose
SIR WALTER: You might have noticed that Mrs. Clay is considerably lessened in personal ugliness since the last time you saw her
I’ve taken responsibility for her skin care regimen since we arrived and I confess I am gratified by the results
ANNE: When are you planning on tackling her freckles?
SIR WALTER: Oh, are they still there? Damn, I thought I’d bleached the last of ‘em
ANNE: There’s something deeply humiliating about my father’s frantic chasing after the Dalrymples’ acquaintance
especially when they clearly care nothing about the relationship
MR ELLIOT: You’re too hard on your family, Anne
Dare I say…our family
Obviously in London the Dalrymples would care nothing about us
but consider that Bath is a much smaller town than London, with less to do
ANNE: That doesn’t make me feel better at all
MR ELLIOT: But you certainly can’t argue that we’re not in Bath right now
You must concede at least that much
ANNE: I suppose so
MR ELLIOT: Well, there you are then
ANNE: Where am I?
MR ELLIOT: In Bath
SIR WALTER: And where do you think you’re going?
ANNE: I’m going out to see an old school friend
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: But we’re going to see the Dalrymples
ANNE: That’s fine
have a nice time
Like I said, I’m going to see an old school friend, Mrs Smith
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: Doesn’t she live in a BATHTUB
ANNE: She is ill, and poor. She makes a living selling geegaws
SIR WALTER: Selling what
ANNE: Gimcracks
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: selling WHAT
ANNE: whatnots. Curios. You know
Doodads
ELIZABETH ELLIOT: why can’t you visit your ash-can friend another day
ANNE: I CAN’T
she’s going into the water tomorrow
SIR WALTER: Leave her, Elizabeth. If your sister wants to waste her bloom visiting syphilitic riverboat captains who sell garbage for a living, then let her
MARY MUSGROVE: Anne
Do you remember that Captain Benwick who everybody but me thought had a crush on you?
well he’s engaged now to LOUISA MUSGROVE, who did NOT die, so I think that must settle the question of how he feels about Anne Elliot pretty definitively
if you remember I never thought he liked you
so let that be a lesson on listening to people
On the one hand they have absolutely nothing in common but on the other hand it makes sense when you think about it: After falling off the sea-wall at Lyme she probably wants to stay indoors more often anyhow
Mary
[Image via]
This series is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me
Fair winds and following seas to your whole crew.