Previously in this series: Emma, Parts I, II, III, IV, and V.

MR KNIGHTLEY: How I hate Frank Churchill. for one thing he’s always singing

EMMA: How I hate Jane Fairfax. I hate how she lives in the same town as me

MISS BATES: Everybody ought to have two pairs of spectacles. That way if one of them is broken you still have another one

MR WESTON: Emma, as my best friend in the world, I would be honored if you came to the Crown before the ball starts. You know I rely on your judgment and taste more than anything in the world

I have invited the rest of the guests to come early too…They are all my best friends, and I rely on their taste and judgment more than anything in the world

Also my son is my best friend :) and he loves visiting me :) :)

well, he loves how much he is going to visit me soon!

EMMA: Thank God, I think Frank Churchill is a little less in love with me than he used to be. What a relief he’s not going to propose. I was so worried

[Five minutes later]

EMMA: Thank God, I think Frank Churchill is a little less in love with me than he used to be. What a relief he’s not going to propose. I was so worried

[Five minutes later]

EMMA: Thank God, I think Frank Churchill is a little less in love with me than he used to me. What a relief he’s not going to propose. I was so worried,

that he was going to propose.

It would have been interesting. But it would also have been so sad to have to turn him down! Which I would have done. Oh no, he’s going to propose! —

No. That was a horse. Nevertheless,

MISS BATES: I’M HAVING A WONDERFUL TIME

BUT I JUST RECEIVED A NOTE FROM MOTHER

MR WOODHOUSE HAS LOCKED UP ALL THE ASPARAGUS AND SWEARS TO DEFEND HER FROM AN UNDERBOILED DINNER

SHE’S VERY HUNGRY AND HOPES WE WILL SEND HER BACK SOME HAM

EMMA: We’re not siblings, you know

MR KNIGHTLEY: No. I know?

EMMA: It’s perfectly legal for us to dance with each other

MR KNIGHTLEY: Yes, exactly

EMMA: All right, then

MR KNIGHTLEY: All right